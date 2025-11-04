Abrazos, apretones y frialdad: la gestualidad de Milei habla de su momento post electoral

Fue evidente en la reunión con gobernadores. Lo repitió con su nuevo gabinete en permanente mutación. Milei habla más por sus gestos que por la verba. Dejo de insultar pero con el cuerpo dice todo.

Tras el aplastante triunfo del 26 de octubre, hay un Milei que habla más por sus gestos que por sus acciones. Tiene una alegría desbordante y la expresa ante sus interlocutores que esperan de él gestos de grandeza. Dirían los expertos del lenguaje no verbal que Milei se siente empoderado, Y no es para menos.

Hasta se permite uno saltitos de adolescentes con el ministro de Defensa, Luis Petri, quien lo justificó al afirmar que se sienten amigos. Parece que la pareja de Cristina Pérez si asumirá banca de diputados , como fue votado en Mendoza. Otros re acomodan el discurso a las nuevas circunstancias de un relanzamiento del gobierno.

El presidente va dejando claro, a traves de su gestualidad, a quienes arropa con sus afectos y a los que suma desconfianza.Por eso la interna sigue al rojo vivo.  Sobre el abrazo a Santiago Caputo ,tuvo esas características de los que con afecto contienen a uno de los suyos que sabe quedó herido. Duró varios segundos, y el gurú se entregó a la nueva realidad.No tendría ningún cargo especial finalmente.

Dio la bienvenida a los nuevos y a los reciclados. A Santilli lo abrazó con afecto, aunque en la foto de “familia” posó en el ala izquierda entre Patricia y Santiago. Al flamante Jefe de gabinete, Manuel Adorni lo arropó, para Macri que lo vio por TV.

 

Una semana atrás, su gestualidad se hizo también evidente en la primera reunión con los gobernadores , tras el éxito electoral. Estaba todavía, como Jefe de gabinete, Guillermo Francos.En un clima distendido, Milei marcó saludos diferenciales.A Algunos beso en la mejilla:a Nacho Torres, Pullaro  y a Sáenz con un abrazo y palmaditas. A los demás, del llamado grupo de gobernadores ( Provincias Unidas), un grito federal que quedó afónico tras la baja performance de la legislativa nacional , le dio la mano en forma diplomática. El primer mandatario desconfía de aquellos que petardearon sus decretos desde el Congreso.

Añgp quedó muy claro: el gobierno es de los Milei.