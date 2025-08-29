Ahora aparecieron audios de Karina Milei y el Gobierno habla de espionaje

Adorni reaccionó rápido: “Si son verdaderos, es un escándalo sin precedentes”.

El rumor se terminó de confirmar. Karina Milei fue grabada, de manera ilegal, en una reunión que se habría dado en la Casa Rosada. Si se confirma la veracidad de los audios, se trata de una maniobra inédita.

Los audios fueron difundidos en Carnaval, el mismo streaming donde salieron los audios de Diego Spagnolo.

:No podemos entrar en la pelea entre nosotros. Nosotros tenemos que estar unidos, imaginate”, se escucha en el primero de los nuevos audios. A diferencia de los audios de Spagnolo, en este caso lo que llama la atención es la maniobra para grabarla. En principio, el contenido de los audios no se refieren a delitos.

Esta vez, el Gobierno reaccionó rápido. “En cuanto a los supuestos audios de Karina Milei: si son verdaderos estamos ante un escándalo sin precedentes. Sería la primera vez en la historia Argentina que se graba a un funcionario dentro de la Casa Rosada”, dijo el vocero Manuel Adorni.

 