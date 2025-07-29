Ari Paluch: “Soy el boludo que sigue cancelado”

Así respondió al ataque que le inflingió la feminista Alcorta en los Martín Fierro.

Los movileros salieron a buscar la respuesta de Ari Paluch tras el agresivo discurso de e parte de la humorista, Flor Alcorta. La ganadora del Martín Fierro de humor radial aprovechó la subida al escenario para lapidar la figura de Paluch, quien viene arrastrando miradas críticas por comportamientos machistas en los medios.

Lo que sostuvo Alcorta fue “un montón” hasta para pares del colectivo feminista. “Suerte que APTRA no invitó a Ari así podemos volver seguras a casa”, había manifestado.

El conductor radial, delante de los movileros, hizo su descargo: “Soy el boludo que sigue cancelado mientras hay una serie como Viudas que es festejada sin que se vea como apología del delito”.

 