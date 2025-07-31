Beto Casella pronosticó otro tirunfo de Milei

El conductor de Bendita estuvo en TN analizando la actualidad política. Muy critico con el último gobierno peronista,

Casella estuvo frente a Edgardo Alfano, analizndo la actualidad política. El conductor exitoso del 9 presagió otro tirunfo en las urnas de los libertarios. “Creo que Milei vuelve  a ganar por lo malo de los otros”, señaló Beto.

Muy c´rtico del último gobierno peronista , recordó que aumentaban los alquileres a cada rato y que Massa fue una máquina de emitir moneda. Casella volvió a pedir mejores salarios para los trabajaodres de los medios.