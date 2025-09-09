Bordarenko fue al confesionario

El ex comisario derrotado en la tercer sección electoral tuvo un sincericidio en un reportaje radial.Maximiliano Bordarenko manifestó que la derrota de la LLA se explica por el deterioro de ingresos y puso de ejumplo a su mamá. “Es jubilada , tiene 91 años y no llega a fin de mes”. Agregó que para ella el din de mes termina los 15.