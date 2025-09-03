Carrió dice estar enamorada de un hombre de 95 años

Lilita sopredió en medio de una campaña violenta con una historia misteriosa de amor.

Tengo un novio, pero no se los voy a decir porque es un fantasma”. Así comenzó su historia Lilita Carrió en una entrevista radial. Hacia falta un poco de amor entre trata virulencia. La historia parece increíble.

Tiene 95 años. Está en muy buen estado porque se infiltró vitamina C en el pelo. Está un poco perdido, pero en mi estado de enfermedad creo que funciona bien. Nos llevamos muy bien“, relató. ¿ Quién será el misteriosos anciano?

Las especulaciones comenzaron por las redes. Consultaron al chatGPT y saltó un nombre . ¿ Carrió está de novia con Héctor Alterio?

Yo ya estoy en la tercera edad porque voy a cumplir 70. Me lleva 25 años, es una buena diferencia“, agregó. Es un caso al revés del amor de Alberto Cormillot, quien sale siendo octogenario con una mujer mucho mas joven.

Es un amor tierno, donde ella lo ve en una esquina se dan un besito y después cada uno a su casa.  Lilita también desparramó criticas politicas  en medio de una historia que muchos consideran ficcional.