Cerimedo cantó en la Justicia y desató otro tsunami en la causa Spagnuolo

El consultor confirmó que tuvo charlas con el ex titular de la ANDIS sobre corrupción. Encontraron 80 mil dólares.

La declaración de Fernando Cerimedo ante el fiscal Picardo, el jueves a última hora, desató una ola de nuevos allanamientos. Cerimedo es uno de los apuntados de estar detrás de los audios de Diego Spagnuolo. Tras su paso por Comodoro Py, el testigo comenzó a tuitear contra medios y periodistas.

La declaración de Cerimedo trascendió pese al secreto del sumario. El consultor habría confirmado que tuvo charlas con Spagnuolo donde el ex funcionario hablaba de coimas y corrupción. De esa manera, los audios dejarían de ser una prueba clave.

Este viernes, luego de escuchar a Cerimedo, el fiscal ordenó allanamientos en los barrios privados donde viven Spganuolo y su segundo en la ANDIS y en un banco donde el ex titular guardaba 80 mil dólares en efectivo. No es todo. Este viernes también renunciaron los abogados de Spagnuolo. Esa decisión es clave para el futuro de la causa.