Canosa en su despedida: “Yo no soy cagona como el Gordo Dan”

Se despidió una semana antes. Se la vio triste y algo enojada. Qué dijo.

“Yo no soy cagona como el Gordo Dan”, fue una de sus frases del último programa por el 13. Comenzó señalando que estaba triste pero que se quería despedir de la mejora manera. “El problema fue que yo quería hacer un programa y el canal otro, y ambos nos dimos cuenta en el transcurso”, fue su versión lavada del por qué.

Recordemos que el disparador del problema fue en el famoso programa que Viviana, sin pruebas contundentes, desparramó escraches a famosos como supuestos integrantes de una banda de abusadores sexuales. Tras eso, Canosa continuó condicionada y prometió no referirse más al tema.

Suar le avisó personalmente que no le renovarían el contrato pero a cambio le hizo una promesa de un nuevo programa  “tranquilo” de entrevistas, a una pronta salida los domingos, Sin embargo, la relación está rota. La periodista seguirá en el streaming que comparte con otras figuras. Hay versiones de que podría desembarcar en C5N.

 