Cómo llego el abogado Fuenzalida al caso del triple crimen de Florencio Varela

Es el abogado que se opone a la figura de “femicidio”. Es letrado de Wanda Nara y ahora de una de las chicas asesinadas. Cual sería el puente.

Gonzalo Fuenzalida, abogado de la familia de Lara Gutiérrez, tuvo un camino parra llegar al caso. La primera puerta, de su imagen conocida, es que representa a la mediática Wanda Nara. La ex de Icardi es como se sabe amigo novia del cantante,  L-Gante.¿ Como habría llegado este abogado a interesarse por la causa?

Un documento televisivo de archivo puede dar la pista. Presentado por Sergio Lapegue, se ve a Lara opinando sobre las denuncias de prostitución infantil en Flores. Los vecinos decían que allí se reclutaba a menores en una red de prostitución. En ese contexto, semanas antes del triple crimen aparece Lara y otra chica para dar testimonios, desmintiendo la especie.

En su relato las chicas reconocen a ue se dedicaban pero desmintieron que hubiera un sometimiento a una red. A demás, el cronista les preguntó por si tenían un cliente famoso. Ella dijo que

 

 

En el marco de la nota de archivo , se ve detrás un mural , con un rostro de una persona y la leyenda “Perú”.Las chicas mienten gran parte de la nota,por ejemplo con la edad y que ella era madre de un chico de 9 años. El chichoneo con los periodistas llegó al punto que Lara afirma que quiere ingresar a Gran Hermano. La pobre chica tuvo otro destino.