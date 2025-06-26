“Cristina es inocente”: fuerte cruce entre dos diputadas en el Consejo de la Magistratura

La diputada Vanesa Siley llevó un cartel que rezaba “Cristina es inocente”. Se topó con un diputada de Santa Cruz.

La diputada kirchnerista Vanesa Siley llevó la campaña por la “inocencia” de Cristina Kirchner al Consejo de la Magistratura y se topó con una diputada de Santa Cruz, Roxana Reyes, que le contó las historias de Lázaro Báez en la cara. La discusión se puso caliente. A un costado miraba y ponía caras el camarista Diego Barroetaveña, uno de los integrantes de la Sala de Casación que confirmó las condenas en la causa Vialidad.

“Es una aberración jurídica ese fallo”, opinó Siley delante del camarista Barroetaveña.

Todo sucedió en la comisión de Selección. Ante los planteos político de Siley, Reyes tomó la palabra y le contó en primera persona cuáles fueron las consecuencias de la corrupción de Lázaro Báez en Santa Cruz. A partir de ese momento, comenzó un intercambio bastante confuso que motivó la intervención de la mayoría de los integrantes.

 