Cristóbal va por los últimos vestigios de la influencia de su socio en C5N

Como informamos, el dueño de Indalo retomó el control de los medios. Ahora va por la cabeza de los conductores que son cercanos a De Sousa.

La venganza es siempre un plato frio. Tras retomar el control de contenidos de los medios de su holding, Cristóbal López va por la puntada final. Ha congelado al menos a 12 empleados entre periodistas, productores, y columnistas ya que los consideraba cercanos a su ex compañero de celda, Fabián De Sousa.

En los corrillos del canal, algunos de sus integrantes transpiran por la proxima definición. Entre los cambios proyectados está el darle un final decoroso al programa de entrevistas de Julieta Camaño. En el canal dicen “ver para creer”. ¿Se animará a apuntar a la pareja de su socio?.

Otra programa que tiene en vistas es el de espectáculos, conducido por Bárbara Simons. “Chicas Pochocleras” lleva varias temporadas en el canal k.

La idea es que otros, recibiendo las señales del freezer, emprenderán otras prepuestas para 2026.

Recordemos que el punto de ruptura entre Cristóbal y de Sousa tuvo que ver cuando el dueño de Indalo advirtió que De Sousa venia manteniendo canales de contacto con Mauricio Macri. Las cosas volvieron a sintonizar plenamente con la detenida en el barrio de Constitucion.