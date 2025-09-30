Cuando la democracia argentina se va trasformando en una especie de “falla” geológica

El miedo a votar o el voto desesperado. Candidatos que no pasan la prueba de la blancura.La amenaza de los EE.UU. “la plata está después de las elecciones”.

Una falla geológica es el desplazamiento  de las placas tectónicas . En definitiva la famosa Grieta.La democracia argentina se va mimetizando con ese tipo de situaciones que anteceden a un terremoto. Inconsistencias de reservas, un gobierno errático que surgió entre las ruinas que fueron generando otros fracasados, poca participación en las urnas, y la amenaza de que desde arriba si no “hacemos bien las cosas” nos podrían soltar la mano. ¿Qué sería hacer bien las cosas?

Esos puntos básicos siguen siendo de choque y efervescencia en las dos puntas del debate ideológico ,reducido a:  peronistas de izquierda y libertarios de la derecha. En el medio, el trunco intento de algunos de ir conformando una música de consensos , articulando otro tipo de comunicación desde la política hacia el aturdido participante del .”Reality” Argentum.

El Tesoro norteamericano dejó en claro que los 20 mil millones de dólares llegarían tras el acto electoral de cierre del año, es decir las legislativas nacionales de 2025. Nunca se hizo evidente tamaño condicionamiento ,tan elocuente a cambio de  un nuevo salvataje económico. Traducido , tras la capa institucionalista,  de adherir a que un gobierno busque consensos , se encarna la verdadera misión: “ganen las elecciones y que no queremos un giro de vuelta al peronismo “.  Nunca el FMI había llegado tan lejos.

Por mayor afinidad que tenga Trump, con su pequeño clon sudamericano, sería masoquista para su imagen internacional , darle dinero fresco a un país que es como el veraneante que no aprendió a nadar y espera que el rescatista vaya por su salvataje, una y otra vez.

Milei se juega mucho en estas próximas elecciones . En el mejor de los casos salvará la ropa alcanzando de un 36  % a un 38 % de los votos. Esa es la cifra mágica para que el lunes sucesivo a la elección , diga que tiene mayor poder de fuego en el parlamento, aunque todavía no le alcance para llevar adelante las reformas proyectadas : la de trabajo y tributaria, entre otras.

Su necedad , lo ha aislado de posibles factores de anclaje político. Ahora , busca un nuevo acercamiento con Mauricio Macri. Encabeza una campaña política muy compleja , ya que debe recorre un territorio nacional con un fuerte nivel de rechazo y enojo.

No todo es adjudicable al “miedo Kuka”. Según la Universidad Torcuato Di Tella,  el Índice de Confianza en el Gobierno (ICG) cayó un  8,2% respecto al mes anterior y una disminución interanual del 10,0%.¿Motivos? La sospecha de corrupción y la derrota electoral en la provincia de Buenos Aires.  Deberá defender a su candidato en la provincia de Buenos Aires, José Luis Espert, complicado por haber recibidor dinero y dádivas por parte de un empresario detenido por tráfico de drogas

Milei no ve a las elecciones como una oportunidad de cambio sino como un estorbo para sus ambiciones de seguir insistiendo con la unilateralidad .

Horacio Caride

 

 

 

 