De los audios de Spagnuolo y la Suizo no quedan rastros: la mutación del caso de Andis

El fiscal Picardo no mencionó los audios ni a la Suizo Argentina

La causa Spagnuolo reapareció en escena pero ya no están los famosos audios, ni el 3% de Karina, ni los Menem, ni la Suizo Argentina. ¿Qué pasó con todo eso? La causa tomó otro rumbo porque los audios estaban “infectados” y podían dañar al resto de la investigación. El fiscal Picardi tomó esa decisión al ver una pericia sobre los audios.

Ahora la causa está encaminada a probar un supuesto de corrupción con otros laboratorios de segundo orden. En ese esquema Spagnuolo habría sido parte. En cambio, del esquema de la Suizo se había quedado afuera, por eso se quejaba.

Spagnuolo está complicado por unos chats y reuniones con Miguel Angel Calvete, un operador de los laboratorios.

En los chats, Calvete le pidió a su mujer “cinco palos” en efectivo en pesos. Cuando ella le pregunta para quién es esa suma de dinero, Calvete le responde que es para: “El boludo del pelado que viaja a Israel y no tiene efectivo en pesos”. Eso boludo sería Spagnuolo.

Este nuevo rumbo de la causa deja tranquilos a muchos. Al menos por ahora.