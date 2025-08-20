De los vetos a los votos: la Argentina discute un clima de cierre del 2025

El gobierno viene sufirendo temblores de su plan por una aganeda refractaria de la opocisión parlamentaria. Creeepode rrevertir el ruido en octubre y espera una buena elección en provincia,

Mile nació como presidente dándole la espalda al Congreso de la Nación. Fue un gesto de desprecio institucional pero a la vez un reconocimiento de las dificultades que tendría en ese contrlos de poder. Con vistas a las elecciones de octubre , un triunfo del gobierno nacional , como se espera, no tendrá un efecto reversible notorio en cuanto a la composición de las bancas, pero si podría representar un reseteo politico y un cambio de clima para avanzar en reformas posibles y esperar el turno de pelea por la reelección.

Podr´´iamos a firmar que lo que resta de año 2025 , será una cinchada entre vetos y votos. La lapicera del presidente debe cambiar carturchos. Es posible que vuelva a sufrit otras derrotas en ambas cámaras legislativas. El veto a los fondos para el área de discapacidad es posible que quede trunco. La justicia ya le hizo una observación , supendiendo por el momento sus efectos. Al igual que con el Garrahan , hay caos que siguen sonando humanos ante el avance de la motosierra.

¿ Los jubilados? Son un caso diferente.Esta la percepción social de los adultos declas media que la vejez es una estación que nunca llegaráo si llega se podrá atravesar de otra manera a la de nuestros padres y abuelos. La historia refuta este voluntarioso optimismo.

Las encuestas indican un seguro tirunfo de la LLA en el mes de cotubre .Allí ubicó sus principales candidatos en la grilla y le adosó figuras mediatizadas o famosos , en un homenaje al menemismo. Proyectan alcazar un 40% de los votos. Entra en la franja de una muy buena elección , teniendo en cuenta la ferzo política de ajuste.

La cultura del revanchismo por el fracaso dle populismo de izquierda, a contagiado tanto a los ex republicanos dle PRO, que sus espadas con peluca , redoblan el discurso de odio vociferado desde la Rosada. Como entender sino los dichos de la senadora Cármen Álvarez Rivero.La legisladora señaló :”no creo que los niños de todo el país tengan derecho de atenerse en el Garrahan”.

Es cierto que algunas agendas sociales opositoras despertaron ante la cercanía electoral, De todas maneras ese país pre existirá mas allá d eprocesos electorales cansinos , que dejaron de ensusiasmar y solo pareces servir para escenificar participación. Milei puede elegir que la abstinencia de insultos ante impuesta , le genere un cambio de chip de ampoliar su agenda y visión , o buscar ser el rey de una nación disgregada.

Horacio Caride

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 