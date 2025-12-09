De Narváez se acerca con el changuito

Francisco De Narváez se acerca a concretar la operación del cierre del año más importante. Tiene todas las fichas puestas en adquirir Carrefour, la empresa francesa que opera en nuestro país en el rubro supermercados. La idea es que se quedará con la licencia de marca y y sumará la fusión de Chango Más, que desaparecerá como marca.

El problema lo tendrá River ya que su estadio tiene a Chango Más como principal patrocinador.  El empresario ofertó US$1000 millones para quedarse con Carrefour.