De mudar la capital a Viedma a trasladar a una ex presidenta con destino posible en Calafate

Una parábola de la democracia. El sueño de Alfonsín quedó trunco. Cristina podría recalar en su lugar en el mundo: Calafate.

Hubo un tiempo que el partero de la democracia, Raúl Ricardo Alfonsín, soñó con trasladar la capital a Viedma. Nadie lo entendió y hasta lo ridiculizaron. El traslado de la capital quedó en un cajón, como así también los puntos principales de los reiterados diez puntos a consensuar como razones de estado. Pacto de la Moncloa criollo, eternamente postergado.

Ahora resulta que la que podría mudarse, pero a la fuerza, sería Cristina. Su prisión domiciliaria por corrupción quedó confirmada pese a que dos fiscales querían que fuera a una cárcel común. La defensa de la ex presidenta insistirá en que su defendida quiere quedarse en el barrio de Constitución. Si se puede, balconeando.

Pero la Justicia la quiere lejos del centro de las luces. Se prevé que recluída en su casa de El Calafate, sus visitas serían solo de los cercanos, algunos dirigentes y poquitos cuirosos que se mimetizan en paisajes paradisíacos.

La condenada pretende ser un factor de presión, reactivando las marchas callejeras, que como se saben tocan timbre y atienden en la capital. Se autopercibe perseguida, así como los principales cuadros políticos k toman como una severa advertencia la polémica decisión que tomó la jueza Arroyo Salgado de detener, en un principio, a Alesia Abaigar, señalándola como una “tira caca “, peligrosa.

La Isla Martín García fue el epicentro de la mayoría de detenciones de ex presidentes. Todos ellos por razones políticas, tras golpes militares que los destituyeron. La única en el Sur que estuvo, poco tiempo, fue Isabel Perón que antes de partir al exilio: pasó privada de su libertad por una residencia en Villa La Angostura.

Existió un penal famoso, en el confín del Mundo: en Ushuaia estuvieron detenidos entre otros el asesino serial llamado El Petiso Orejudo. También, algunos anarquístas soportando duras condiciones de encierro. Fue clausurado por Roberto Pettinato (padre) por órdenes del presidente Juan Domingo Perón, por motivos humanitarios. Nos sería el caso de lo que algunos piensan como destino final de la Señora.

Algo se jodió en el medio. Los tres poderes de una llamada república, empatanados, son serios problemas para que la gente les crea. Si hasta puede pasar inadvertido que un ex funcionario menemista, Alberto Kohan, proponga cerrar el Congreso.

Como reflexionó Mario Vargas Llosa, con la frase: “¿Que día se jodió el Perú?”,  no existe una repuesta unívoca. El Sur también existe ha sido una metáfora del poeta Mario Benedetti. Es posible que en el ciclo democrático que fue de Alfonsín a Cristina fueron dinamitando las últimas utopías.

Horacio Caride