Del país del Nunca Más al país del No me Acuerdo

Los libertarios con pelucas del PRO posaron con una bandera polémica, en La Matanza, Una provocación innecesaria. El mapa político seguirá polarizado, al menos, hasta el 2027.

“El kirchnerismo, Nunca Más”, fue la leyenda de la foto de la unidad entre libertarios y el PRO, tras arduas negociaciones en provincia y la ciudad de Buenos Aires. Un mensaje provocativo y de alta carga simbólica. El presidente (único en la foto sin el buzo violeta) Karina y dirigentes del PRO como: Ritondo, Valenzuela y Montenegro, se ofrecieron para la postal polémica del arranque de la campaña.

La frase “Nunca Más” nació del alegato final del fiscal, Julio Strassera, que la inmortalizó para la memoria activa contra los crímenes de lesa humanidad perpetrados por la última dictadura militar. Traerla a colación, en una disputa electoral con el kirchnerismo , en la provincia de Buenos Aires, inclusive reproduciendo la misma tipografía difundida por organismos de derechos humanos desde el Juicio a las Juntas y el informe de la Conadep, entregado a Alfonsín, en manos del escritor Ernesto Sábato, parece como demasiado.

Milei ,y sus colaboradores, vienen sosteniendo la comunicación de su gobierno, con el ajuste “más grande de la historia”, mixturando la tensión permanente del cuco del regreso kirchnerista. El peronismo , con todas sus problemáticas internas , podría seguir existiendo, mal que le pese al oficialismo, y en todo caso, su extinsión dependerá de las próximas rondas electorales. Supera la coyuntura del 7 de setiembre y 26 de octubre, unas legislativas que no imprimirán demasiados cambios en el actual mapa político.

Las últimas encuestas indican una elección pareja el 7 de setiembre, en el territorio bonaerense, y quizás una victoria cómoda en octubre para la LLA. Cualquiera sea el escenario, el actual gobierno no dispondrá de mayorías sólidas en ambas Cámaras del Congreso Nacional. Es decir, estará obligado a negociar o consensuar las próximas reformas comprometidas con el FMI, entre ellas una reforma previsional y de empleo.

María Elena Walsh hizo una pintura exquisita de la idiosincracia del ser nacional y sus memorias selectivas. Le cantó a los chicos de varias generaciones, seguramente con el deseo de un cambio cultural profundo. Así escribió al País del No me Acuerdo, música que ilustró una parte de la película La Historia Oficial, ganadora del Oscar, donde se cuenta el robo sistemático de bebés y muestra también la complicidad civil con los militares de esa Dictadura.

Mezclar todo en una campaña política, que deja claro que la casta está más firme que nunca, es reproducir un verdadero chiquero que solo sirve para profundizar la grieta en la sociedad. “Un pasito para atrás y no doy ninguno más porque ya yo me olvidé donde puse el otro pie”, dice una de las partes de la canción que la poeta escribió en 1967.

La foto de campaña de “los violetas” se plantó en el corazón de La Matanza, en medio de un basural y un asetamiento precario. Dicen que la idea de producción fue del cineasta del presidente, Santiago Oria. El realizador se debe sentir como Robert de Niro en la peli La Cortina de Humo donde  el asesor de la ficción es contratado para inventar una guerra con Albania y distraer la atención de lo realmente importante.. 

La película del fracaso del kirhcnerismo ya la vimos. Ahora, se vive otra narrativa con herramientas discursivas parecidas. Esperemos que los resultados pronto los diferencien y no sea otra etapa para penas y olvidos, típicos de ese País Jardín de Infantes, tan bien descripto por la mamá de Manuelita.

Horacio Caride

 