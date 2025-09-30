Denuncian a un diputado de “armar” una denuncia falsa contra tres jugadores de Vélez

Abiel Osorio, José Florentín, Braian Cufré y Sebastián Sosa fueron acusados de abusar de una mujer.

El caso conmocionó al país. Abiel Osorio, Braian Cufré y José Florentín, en ese momento futbolistas de Vélez Sarsfield, fueron detenidos en Tucumán acusados de haber abusado sexualmente de una periodista en un hotel de la capital provincial tras un un partido ante Atlético de Tucumán.

La víctima declaró en repetidas oportunidades en la Justicia, ratificó sus dichos en varias ocasiones, incluso ante una cámara Gesell. Al conocerse la noticia, Vélez decidió activar el protocolo por violencia de género y apartó a los futbolistas del plantel.

Ahora la historia tiene una segunda etapa.

El diputado de Tucumán, Carlos Aníbal Cisneros, fue acusador de ser el “ideólogo” de una supuesta asociación ilícita destinada a fabricar la denuncia.

Una denuncia penal de 61 páginas presentada por el futbolista José Ignacio Florentín Bobadilla detalla un “plan criminal” que involucra manipulación de testimonios, eliminación de evidencias y presiones judiciales, respaldado por pericias UFED en celulares de testigos.

Florentín, actual jugador de Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero y uno de los imputados en la causa, se constituyó como querellante y acusa a Cisneros de actuar como autor intelectual de delitos como falso testimonio, falsificación de documentos y asociación ilícita.

Cisneros es diputado nacional por Unión por la Patria y secretario de La Bancaria.

Las pericias UFED, realizadas en celulares de testigos como María de los Milagros Castellote y Rosario Molina, revelan chats recuperados que muestran a Cisneros como el “de arriba” que da órdenes, incluyendo presiones a jueces y cambios de fiscalía. Por ejemplo, en un mensaje del 21 de marzo de 2024, Parache menciona que sus abogados “van a hacer pingo” a la jueza Karina Eliana Gómez Moreira por “órdenes de arriba”, interpretado como referencia a Cisneros dada su autoridad en La Bancaria.