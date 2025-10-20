Denunciaron a Brancatelli por la “jodita” con las boletas de LLA

El comunicador propuso, supuestamente a modo de broma, tachar el nombre de José Luis Espert en las boletas.

Diego Brancatelli fue denunciado por haber inducido a la gente a violar la Ley Electoral. El comunicador propuso, supuestamente a modo de broma, tachar el nombre de José Luis Espert en las boletas.

“Si vas a votar a la Libertad Avanza, tachas a Espert y escribís Santilli grande arriba, y entregás la boleta así. Espert no va; pone ‘no’, si querés, o no va, y ahí entregás”, expresó Brancatelli en el programa de C5N. Si alguien hace eso, estarí anulando su voto.

Brancatelli dijo que fue un “chiste” y minimizó sus dichos.

El abogado que lo denunció ante el juzgado federal de La Plata, en cambio, dijo que cometió varios delitos. “Quien indujere a otro a votar de determinada forma o abstenerse a hacerlo será reprimido con prisión de un mes a tres años, porque pueden ser considerados nulos los votos que tengan un escrito o leyenda”, es uno de los artículos que se habrían violado.