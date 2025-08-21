Descuentos con la aplicación Buepp del Banco Ciudad

Buepp incorpora la tecnología NFC(1) para hacer pagos más ágiles, seguros y sin contacto (Contactless), directamente acercando el teléfono a la terminal de cobro. Para comenzar a usar esta nueva modalidad, ya están disponibles descuentos imperdibles. En movilidad brinda un 100% de descuento para viajar en los subtes de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, a la vez que Buepp informa en tiempo real el estado de todas las líneas del subte porteño.

El descuento también aplica a los viajes en colectivo, exclusivamente en las unidades que cuentan con las nuevas terminales aptas para el pago con NFC; y también en los nuevos buses eléctricos de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires (Ebus), que conectan Retiro con Parque Lezama.La promoción tiene un tope de $10.000 por tarjeta, exclusivamente con Visa Débito y Crédito, a través de Buepp desde teléfonos con sistema operativo Android con funcionalidad NFC.

 

Además de la promoción en transporte, Buepp presenta otras dos novedades sobre beneficios pagando con NFC, “Contactless”:

 

Ø MCDONALD´S: 20% de descuento todos los días en las compras presenciales, pagando con Visa Crédito y Débito, a través de buepp contactless/NFC (tope: $10.000 mensual por tarjeta).

 

Ø FARMACITY: 20% de descuento los miércoles en las compras presenciales pagando con Visa Crédito y Débito, a través de la opción Buepp Contactless/NFC (tope: $5.000 mensual por tarjeta).