Descuentos por día de la niñez con Banco Ciudad

Comenzaron las promociones especiales para celebrar el Día de la Niñez. Dentro de su programa de beneficios, habrá reintegros de hasta el 30% y financiación en hasta 12 cuotas sin interés en indumentaria, jugueterías y librerías, abonando con las tarjetas de la entidad mediante QR, a través de las billeteras Buepp, App Ciudad y MODO. Estas propuestas permiten alcanzar un ahorro significativo, de hasta $50mil pesos por transacción.

Además, durante el fin de semana de la celebración, se pueden aprovechar las promociones con Buepp en desayunos y brunch, y los descuentos en los locales gastronómicos para quienes visiten el Movistar Arena.

AGENDA DE DESCUENTOS

El miércoles 13 y jueves 14 de agosto, los clientes del Banco Ciudad podrán acceder a una promoción exclusiva para compras de indumentaria, que ofrece hasta 12 cuotas sin interés y un 30% de reintegro, con un tope de $50.000 por transacción. Esta promoción es válida para pagos realizados con tarjetas de crédito Visa y Mastercard del Banco Ciudad, con QR a través de la App Ciudad, Buepp o MODO. El beneficio está disponible en las marcas adheridas Atomik y Marcel.

Durante esos mismos días, también estará vigente una promoción especial enjugueterías y librerías, que permite comprar en hasta 6 cuotas sin interés y obtener un 30% de reintegro, también con un tope de $50.000 por transacción. Esta promoción aplica a pagos con tarjetas de crédito Visa y Mastercard del Banco Ciudad, mediante QR a través de App Ciudad, Buepp o MODO. Entre los comercios adheridos están Cebra, Carrusel, Compañía de Juguetes, Kel, Yenny-Ateneo y Cúspide.