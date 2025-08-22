Desde el kirchnerismo le pegan a Gallardo

Fue el senador José Maryans quien la insultó en plea sesión. La nombró en su arenga discursiva haciendo alusión a su candidatura en la provincia de Corrientes , por una banca a favor de la LLA. Los epítetos fueorn :  “tonta” y “estúpida”. A legislador le molestó un archivo de la modelo que criticaba a los legisladores por sus abultadas dietas.