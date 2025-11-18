Desopilante cruce entre Yuyito y Ninci : “Siempre tuviste suerte con los presidentes”, le dijo la periodista

La ex novia de Milei quiso entrevistar a la cordobesa pero quedó atrapada por su historia con Menem.

La ex novia de Milei quedó atrapada por una maraña de preguntas que le hizo la supuesta entrevistada. Mercedes Ninci no pudo con su genio ni pasta de periodista y fue al hueso con la conductora del cable.

La ex modelo quiso saber si Ninci estaba de novia y quienes habían sido sus parejas. Al toque los roles se dieron vuelta. ” Y lo tuyo con Menem , ¿ fue cierto?”, indagó la cordobesa. Le recordó que cuando montaba guardias en Olivos se comentaba que  Yuyito entraba a al residencia de forma clandestina.

Avanzó ante el gesto impertérrito de la supuesta entrevistadora , a quien le consultó sobre como se llevaba con Zulema Yoma. La repsuasta fue que no tienen trato.

¿Seguís enamorada de Milei? , a lo que Yuyito quiso poner orden sin suerte: ¿ Quién entrevista acá?

Como humorada , la conductora atrapada en una maraña de chimentos , terminó admitiendo que no descarta enamorarse de un futuro presidente. Ninci le dijo : “vas a entrar en los gueines de las Primeras Damas”. Todo de interés cultural, como bromeó Ninci.

 

 