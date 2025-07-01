Detrás de los mamelucos de YPF hay responsabilidades compartidas

El gobierno está en un problema serio mas allá de la campaña política y su aprovechamiento. El horizonte del recupero econoómico está invadido de nubarrones. El debate pasaría por el Congreso.

En el último streamig, protagonizado por los hermanos del poder, ambos ( Javier y Karina), exhibieron mamelucos con el logo de YPF. Un oportunismo poco cómodo , tras horas de conocerse el fallo de la Jueza neoyorkina ,Loretta Preska, que obligaría a la argentina a ceder el 51 % de las acciones de la compañía estatal.¿ Malos cálculos de las promesas de su amigo Donald Trump?

La privatización, realizada en el menemismo, fue una entrega . La re nacionalización, dispuestA en el kirchnerismo, fue operada a las manotazos y bajo sospecha de favorecer a amigos del poder de turno , como era el caso del Grupo Petersen, de los Eskenazy.

Entraron comprando el 25% de las acciones de la mano de Néstor Kirchner , previo a la expropiación, sin arriesgar un solo peso. Como dice Carlos Pagni, a esta altura no se sabe si “el caso YPF fue producto de malicia o de gran incompetencia”.

El gran ganador , por ahora , es el fondo buitre: Bunford, que junto a otros fondos especulativos compraron a Petersen la acción litigiosa contra el estado argentino e YPF.

Lo primero que hizo el sistema político , de máximas responsabilidades actuales en la administración pública, fue echarse responsabilidades cruzadas,  a través de posteos típicos de campaña. Milei lo llamó “idiota ” al Soviético. El gobernador le indilgó poco patritismo en la defensa de los derechos nacionales. Los mamelucos soberanos se manchan sin disimulos.

Los estropicios pasados ya no se pueden enmendar, pero si amotiguar al máximo las perdidas futuras. El Congreso de la Nación , mas temprano o tarde, debería ser el escenario de los acuerdos mínimos de cómo proceder ante este impacto judicial, altamente costoso para el erario nacional.

En principio, el gobierno adelantó que apelará el fallo de Preska, en todas sus instancias. Ganar tiempo par evitar embargos inmediatos. Hay que ver hasta dónde se puede seguir estirando la soga. El dinero a pagar resulta imposible para la actual situación del país , al igual que es impagable la deuda contraída con el FMI.

Por la reestatización de la petrolera, la Argentina enfrenta un juicio de US$ 16.000 millones. Y tiene un agregado no menor: se le suman US$ 2 millones diarios de intereses. Resulta grotesco el seguir haciéndose los boludos mientras los problemas se acumulan de gobierno a gobierno.

Horacio Caride

 

 

 

 