Dos ex futbolistas se suman a la fial de candidatos

El Turco García y el Loco Enrique competirán en las próximas elecciones, pero en distritos diferentes. En el caso del ex campeón con independiente, será candidato a concejal por Somos Buenos Aires, del partido de Lanús. El ex futbolista declaró que quiere asfaltar la política, metáfora adecuada por los años de portergación de caminos de tierra.

Mientras, El Turco irá a la cancha de las urnas en la ciudad , alineado a un armado construído por el sindicalista del juego: Daniel Amoroso. García dijo que su popularidad es interesante de arranque pero no alcanza para conseguir la banca en el Congreso. Irá por el sello Partido Integrar.