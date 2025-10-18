El 27 se perfila la reconstrucción o si tendremos que ponernos las máscaras del Eternauta

Se esperan correcciones desde lo económico y político que definirán el transito hacia los dos ultimos años de Milei. El asunto es si los cambios vendrán desde un oficialismo de pie o en caída libre.

Milei sigue con el megáfono pregonando una pelea a todo o nada de las elecciones legislativas de mitas de término. La dramatización terminó siendo tan creíble para lo opinión pública,  que se fue configurando una verdad pre anunciada de un todo o nada . El problema es que el personaje del apocalipsis ya no es creíble ni siquiera para los propios y los mercados.

En cada ronda bursátil, el boxeador pierde por puntos mientras que el gobierno de Trump  le tira agua incitándolo al ” no te rindas campeón”. Es probable que el resultado de la sensacion de un poder repartido pero el problema reside en la reacción que asuma un presidente que se cree indispensable.

El lunes 27 , con el resultado electoral puesto sobre la mesa, todo parece indicar que el gobierno debería instrumentar correcciones en lo económico y en lo político. El prestamista prometedor de la Casa Blanca lo ha dejado explicito e implícito,  en reuniones con la delegación de Caputo y el titular del Banco Central, Santiago Bausili.

El retraso sobre el tipo de cambio sigue siendo una premisa de sectores del circulo rojo, aunque Toto desmienta que una devaluación programada sea esta vez la salida a la crisis. “Las bandas cambiarias se mantienen “, repiten los autores del “dólar campeón”.

En. tanto, EEUU insiste en que el camino pos electoral es la búsqueda de consensos para relanzar las reformas económicas . En Mar del Plata, Idea reforzó la premisa de reforma impositiva y laboral como banderas para lo que viene.

Como mucho, al gobierno las encuestas le dan para engrosar el futuro congreso como una herramienta defensiva y evitar el juicio político a Milei o la salida forzada con voto de censura de su Jefe de gabinete. No es poco como vinieron las últimas semanas

Cabe recordar que la LLA parte de un piso de diputados muy bajo , apenas 26 diputados. En el camino fueron. perdiendo espadas. Con la renovacion de bancas alcanzarían al menos el doble y haciendo una muy buena eleccion cerca de 80 legisladores.

Seguiría lejos de las mayorías necesarias en ambas Cámaras y necesariamente deberá encontrar consensos en otras bancas parlamentarias. Otro aspecto, que monitorea la Casa Blanca es el recambio de gabinete. Un asesor de Trump, Barry Benett, le dio su apoyo a Santiago Caputo para que ocupe un lugar central en la nueva etapa. ¿ Qué hará Karina, y sobre todo su hermano ante esta posibilidad?

Otro asunto que se desprende de la incorporación a un ministerio o a la jefatura de Gabinete del gurú es si esto seguirá obturando un gobierno de coalición con Mauricio Macri.

Hay muchas preguntas en el país que amenaza a ser el Vietnam económico de la administracion Republicana.

Horacio Caride