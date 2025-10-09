El adiós a Miguel Russo, uno de los buenos

Murió el DT xeneize. Su legado traspasó una camiseta. Canalla, Pincha, bostero, el “Migue” de todos.

Murió con su libreto. Como dice la canción de Ruben Blades: “yo nunca he hipotecado al alma mía! Si yo he vivido parao, ay que me entierren parao…”. Hasta último momento, con su grave enfermedad a cuestas, quiso palpitar su pasión dentro de una cancha de fútbol. Quizás, Román Riquelme, con su silencio, estaba respetando esa idea, la última voluntad de un amigo.

Su triada, de carrera brillante, pasó por Estudiantes de La Plata como jugador,y Rosario Central y Boca como DT. Ni hablar la veneración del hincha de Millonarios, en Colombia, por la copa alcanzada se transformó en leyenda.

“Todo se cura con amor”, dijo en una rueda de prensa cuando se enteró que tenía cáncer. Con amor se ganó tanto respeto y admiración. Daba parte de su tiempo en tareas solidarias que poco se enteraban. En 2023, pocos días después de consagrarse campeón de la Copa de la Liga con Central, el técnico acompañó a niños que luchaban contra el cáncer, la enfermedad que le habían diagnosticado a él mismo en 2017. Recuerda una médica su don de gente y el tiempo de que se quedó hablando con los niños y sus familias.

Pudo haber sido DT de la Selección en momentos que Diego Maradona se impuso en la mirada de Don Julio. nunca guardó resentimiento alguno.

Murió muy pronto , a los 69 años. Trascendió que a Riquelme le expresó “quiero seguir hasta el final”. Armó con su familia, una suerte de museo de Boca en su cuarto de convalecencia. Es velado en el Bombonera donde se acercan hinchas , jugadores y dirigentes de todos los colores.

Uno de sus dirigidos en Estudiantes lo recordó así: “Mi viejo, mi Pai, como te voy a extrañar. Qué vacíos nos dejas a los que te amamos y te queremos de verdad. Gracias por enseñarme el día a día, gracias por hacerme mejor persona, gracias por enseñarme el camino del buen fútbol y la vida”, expresó el colombiano Jaminton Campaz.

El hombre es el único ser consciente de convivir con la certeza de su inevitable finitud. Todos nos moriremos, pocos serán eternos en el alma popular.

Horacio Caride