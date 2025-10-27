El anti kirchnerismo es la fuerza más fuerte : ahora la llave la tiene la reacción de Milei

Tras el contundente triunfo violeta, el presidente resetea su gobierno. ¿ Aprovechará la chance de oro que le dio la ciudadanía?

Se puso saco y corbata para la gala de su remontada. Le dio un revés al kirchnerismo después de un mes y medio que los bonaerenses le habían dado un rechazo al mismo espacio, Una volatilidad electoral casi tan pronunciada como la de los mercados.  Kicillof y Cristina sacaron 2 millones de votos menos que la última vez. La ex presidenta bailó en el balcón como si nada hubiera pasado , recostada en su sien ideologista. Se convence que Kicillof fue el que erró al desdoblar las elecciones.

Nada alteró a la ciudadanía los temas sobre corrupción que comenzaron a salpicar al gobierno de Miliei. Pasó de largo a Espert y el caso Libra. ¿ Cuanto se le debería agradecer , por parte de la Rosada, a la ayuda de Bessent?

Quedó hasta la duda sobre si el anterior triunfo peronista hubiera sido tan holgado si ya se hubiera aplicado la BUP ( Boleta Unica de Papel ),. Milei enfrentó a 19 gobernadores y le ganó a 11. Inapelable.

¿Qué hará con este inesperado triunfo el presidente?

La primera reacción fue de apertura y moderación Ahora mueven las fichas conciliadoras o se caerá en las misma ruina de las últimas semanas. No hay cheques en blanco y la esperanza  es amiga de la dresperanza , a la vuelta de la esquina.

Horacio Caride