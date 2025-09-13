El Banco Ciudad presentó ganadores de certamen fotográfico

El Banco Ciudad presentó las obras ganadoras de la 26° edición del reconocido certamen fotográfico “Gente de mi Ciudad”(*): la obra “Rural 2”, de Irina Werning, fue elegida por el jurado para ocupar el primer lugar. Esta obra destaca por su fuerza narrativa y humor visual.

La composición, equilibrada y frontal, convierte lo cotidiano en una escena de arte contemporáneo, donde tradición y modernidad dialogan con sutileza y se potencia la tensión entre lo rural y lo citadino. Esa combinación de ironía, simbolismo y solidez compositiva motivó el otorgamiento del primer premio del concurso. El segundo premio fue para Federico Alfonso por su fotografía titulada “Remisero” y el tercer puesto lo ganó Claudio Bulgheroni con su obra “Líder”.

ENTREGA DE PREMIOS E INAUGURACIÓN DE LA MUESTRA
Como en cada edición, se realizará una exposición con todas las obras que han sido distinguidas, incluyendo los primeros premios, las menciones especiales y las obras seleccionadas. La muestra tendrá lugar en el Hall Alfredo Alcón del Teatro San Martín (Av. Corrientes 1530 – CABA), con la inauguración y entrega de premios el martes 16 de septiembre, a las 18 h., y podrá visitarse hasta el 14 de diciembre. El jurado de esta edición 2025 estuvo integrado por la fotógrafa Gabriela Messina, el fotógrafo Jorge Mónaco y Marcela Heiss (Banco Ciudad).

CONCURSO GENTE DE MI CIUDAD
El tradicional concurso de fotografía del Banco Ciudad es abierto a profesionales y aficionados, y tiene desde sus orígenes a la Ciudad de Buenos Aires como eje temático, por lo que las obras retratan distintos instantes, aspectos y costumbres de la identidad porteña. La participación es gratuita, abierta a los argentinos o residentes en el país, así como también a cooperativas y/o asociaciones civiles cuyo objeto sea la producción fotográfica. El concurso otorga premios y tiene dos instancias de definición por parte del jurado; también el público, por votación a través de la web del concurso elige la mención especial “Gente de mi Ciudad”.

El Banco Ciudad lleva adelante esta iniciativa, vinculada con su rol social de promoción cultural, para estimular la creatividad y propiciar las producciones artísticas independientes. A su vez, Gente de mi Ciudad permite divulgar y preservar aspectos y costumbres sociales, que forman parte del patrimonio cultural de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires.