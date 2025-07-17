El día que la vice presidencia murió y ahora Villarruel la quiere resucitar

Chacho Álvarez le hizo un daño terrible a la figura del vice presidente con su renuncia. El gobierno le puso nombre a la crisis.

La mala relación entre un presidente y su vice quedó naturalizada con la renuncia de Chacho Álvarez, en el período presidencial de Fernando de La Rúa.Hasta allí no era que no existiesen tensiones o internas pero como la crisis provocada por la imprudencia del ex líder del Frepaso, no existen antecedentes. Se podría decir que apartir de entonces la figura de la vice presidencia quedó herida de muerte.

El radical Victor Martinez y Gabriela Michetti fueron los vices más acotados o concinetes de su misión de acompañar sin tratar de diferenciarse de la figura envlvente de un sistema hiper presidencialista.

Ya con el peronista Eduardo Duhalde hubo desentendimientos con el número uno, Carlos Menem. El Cabezón solo pudo romper el maleficio, de los vices esquivos a pasar al primer plano, como consecuencia de una crisis terminal,  y a tarvés del nombramiento de una Asamblea Legislativa , como presidente interino.

Scioli tuvo claras apetencias de poder . Le quedaron truncas perdiendo la contienda electoral frente a Macri. El ex motonauta, recién pudo intentarlo cuando los Kirchner lo dejaron. Las miradas de cómo se arma una fórmula presidencial, pensando en los vices, parte de dos premisas :una es que aporten votos y la otra es que sean apéndices que no molesten.El problema, que tiene los futuros presidentes, es que lo segundo se mesura recién con la dinámica del arranque del gobierno.

Un caso distintito de “apéndice” fue Amado Boudou para Cristina.El ex ministro de economía fue ocultado como nombre , hasta para el círculo íntimo, de la ahora condenada. Muchos se enteraron en el mismo acto del anuncio. Boudou mordió la banquina antes que ella , ya que estuvo detenido más de dos años, en prisión, por el caso Ciccone.

Antes , Cristina ya se había equivocado con Julio Cleto Cobos. Hasta su “voto no positivo”, favoreciendo al campo con la pulseada por las retenciones,el radical era un verdadero tapado. CFK tuvo su error histórico mas grande erigiendo candidato a Alberto Fernández. Creyó que siendo su vice podía controlar la totalidad del rumbo del ejecutivo.

Llegamos a Victoria Villaruel. Le hija de un ex militar que pugna por una visión histórica completa de la década del los 70, fue en principio una pieza bien engranada para la obtención de votos de un sector conservador,  que necsitaba el libertario Javier Milei.

En una fuerza nueva que,  de escazo conocimiento entre los integrantes , el dueto principal se fue midiendo de a poco.  Hasta llegar a una “crisis política”, como lo reconoció el Jefe de gabinete, Guillermo Francos , en una reciente entrevista, la cosa trató de administrarse a los empujones. Karina fue la primera en marcarle a su hermano la condición de “traidora “, de la vice.

Viky tiene u proyecto propio para el 2027. En tanto, con sonrisas y gestos diferenciadores, tratará de sobrevivir al cumplimiento de mandato. Las sospechas mutuas son crecientes e incluyen el espionaje.

La tensión alcanzó el máximo con la sesión última del Senado, donde la vice presidió el arranque de una asamblea bajo lo tutela de un frente de gobernadores, dispuestos a marcarle la cancha al plan del gobierno, entendiendo que el ajuste debe ser equitativo. La derrota se sintió por parte dle triángulo del poder.

Villarruel tiene su despacho abierto a diversas voces que la Rosada veta. Pichetto ha sido uno de sus invitados especiales .  La Dama verde oliva quiere romper el maleficio.

Horacio Caride

 

 

 