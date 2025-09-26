El gobernador de Santa Cruz se sacó una foto con los dos jueces que puso en la Corte provincial

Uno es el ex gobernador Sergio Acevedo. La Legislatura aprobó los pliegos a puertas cerradas.

En una sesión a puertas cerradas y con celulares apagados, la Legislatura de Santa Cruz finalmente aprobó el pliego de dos de los jueces que propuso el gobernador Claudio Vidal para el Tribunal Superior de esa provincia.

Se trata del ex gobernador Sergio Acevedo, que renunció a su banca como diputado para acceder a ese puesto, y José Antonio González Nora, secretario civil en la Juzgado Federal N° 1 de Caleta Olivia.

En total el Ejecutivo provincial mandó 12 candidatos para 4 puestos. Las dos dos ternas siguen su curso: una regresó a la Comisión de Asuntos Constitucionales y la otra retornó al Poder Ejecutivo porque no cumpliría con los requisitos.

A partir que Vidal mandó las ternas, se trenzó en una pelea con el kirchnerismo. Llegó a hablar de un “golpe” cuando un juez afín al kirchnerismo frenó la aprobación. La pelea continuó. Esta misma mañana, otra jueza intentó frenar la sesión, pero los legisladores siguieron adelante. Luego argumentaron que la resolución llegó tarde.

Vidal, por las dudas, ya se sacó la foto.