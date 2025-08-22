El nombre de Mastantuono, Franco, generó una polémica en España

Algunos sectores critican a la torcida madrileña que corean su nombre. Dicen que presta a confusión por una suerte de reivindicación al dictador.

Durante la dictadura ibérica, un árbitro de apellido Franco sufrió comentarios como “Franco arruinó el partido”. Para evitar dobles sentidos ,que pudieran interpretarse como ataques al general, se decidió que los jueces usaran los dos apellidos, una tradición que se mantiene hasta hoy. El dictador gobernó duranta casi 40 años.La democracia española se quitó de encima muchos fantasmas pero menos la ínfula del sesgo del Generalísimo, que todavía rebota en su cultura.

A tal punto,  la sensibilidad quedó a flor de piel, que a propósito del fichaje de Franco Mastantuono al Real Madrid, se desató una polémica insólita. ¿ Debe la torcida madrileña corear su nombre ?

El conductor del Chiringuito, Josep Pedrerol , consideró absurda las críticas de los cánticos que bajaron desde el Bernabéu. ” Yo no renunciaría a mi nombre porque existió alguien antes que encabezó una dictadura. Además, Mastantuono no rima en las canciones”, reflexionó el famoso conductor.

 

 

A la vez, a la camiseta número 30 que le dieron al ex River, estamparon Mastantuono. Odviaron “Franco”,ya que se anticiparon a evitar sutilezas idelógicas.

El dictador español utilizó al Real Madrid como usina propagandística. La Copa del Rey se pasó a llamar la Copa del Generalísimo. Fue una época, en la que la cancha se inclinaba a favor de los merengues, por el favoritismo de Franco. El Barça, que era identificado como un equipo anti fanquista, tuvo una época deficitaria durante el franquismo,  en cuanto éxitos deportivos.

Alejándose de esta cuiriosa polémica, la publicación deportiva AS, puso en tapa a el 10 argentino, titulando : “Nuevo ídolo”.