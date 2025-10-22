El paso del Unicornio de Silvio dejó canciones con Milo , Jairo y la sombra de un quijote contra los molinos del tiempo

Culminó la gira del poeta cubano. Varias presentaciones en el Arenas con canciones icónicas , unas perdurables otras incómodas, por el fracaso de la revolución. Se va siendo tapa de la Rolling Stones.

Volvió un día como un rocío , tras la fuerte tormenta. Un regreso con otro contexto político a aquella primera vez que vino de la mano de su compañero de la trova, Pablo Milanés, con el reverdecer de la primavera democrática. Silvio Rodríguez sigue teniendo sus devotos entre fracasos ,ideales oxidados y un Unicornio Azul que siempre se anda perdiendo en el horizonte, como el enanito reparador de sueños.

Las noches en el Arenas , tuvieron esos contrastes y también la ampulosidad de un estadio imponente conteniendo a un poeta utópico , con guitarra en la mano , y una orquesta que suspira sonidos preciosistas. Silvio, que carga en sus espaldas 78 años es como un prócer en medio de la distopía reinante.

El Arena atenta contra la intimidad del músico, sobre todo en épocas que hay que susurrar los ideales progresistas. Los fervientes militantes, con banderas Palestinas, se mimetizan con aquellos fans ,clase media, que no se resignan a expulsar del todo a aquel joven universitario que cortaba una calles y después preguntaba por qué.

Silvio cumple con su voz aterciopelada y el pensamiento hecho canción. En el camino, el visitante se mezcló con un chico de 18 años , llamado Milo J. Es mucho más que un exitoso trapero que convoca multitudes , en redes y hasta estadios. Milo es ese puente necesario intergeneracional. Su madre escuchaba al cubano como también lo embebió de los grandes del rock nacional.  Escuchar la canción de su autoría, Luciérnagas, es entender la sensibilidad que abrió el oído de Silvio , para prestar su colaboración , cortando distancias a una Isla añorada y sufrida.

 

Sin pantallas gigantes, con una escenografía mínima, apoyado en voces y piano por su hija , Malva Rodríguez . Silvio tuvo tiempo para dar a conocer otra reversión deliciosa de una de sus canciones emblemáticas, Unicornio : sumado un Jairo que acaricia la poesía del cubano con un francés en algunas de sus estrofas. Jairo la había grabado integra en francés en 1986, haciéndola himno universal.

 

 

Además, el Quijote de las musas se va siendo tapa de la Rolling Stones, en español. Retratado , en blanco y negro. Silvio sabe que “La vida era más corta” y el recuerdo puede ser eterno.

 

Horacio Caride