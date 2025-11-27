El Pollo Vignolo levantó una queja a Ventura

El conductor de F90 le tiró de las orejas al titular de APTRA. “No puede ser que un programa como este que lleva 20 años en el aire, no reciba ninguna mención”, dijo. El Pollo Vignolo agradeció que lo premien pero preferiría que se distinga a su equipo. Uno de sus panelistas lo consoló y la aseguró que algun dia le darán el Oro.