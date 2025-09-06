En el canal del Parlamento bajaron los sueldos de los periodistas

Diputados TV aplanó los sueldos de sus presentadores de noticias y los igualó para abajo. Malestar.

Ruido en el canal de noticias del Diputados. Sus presentadores tenían ingresos disimiles. Algunos de cierta trayectoria estaban por encima de los demás. La Cámara de Diputados, a cargo de Martín Menem, pasó la motosierra.

Decidió que cada uno de sus presentadores en piso ganará 1 millón de pesos. Periodistas como Horacio Embón o Melina Fleiderman tenían ingresos superiores. Otros dependían de las horas que estuvieran en la pantalla. Las autoridades homologaron y bajaron los ingresos al tope de 1 millón.

El malestar se hizo sentir, al punto que algunos empleados decidieron reducir sus horas en la pantalla.

El canal Diputados TV nació con Julián Dominguez en el 2006. El Gobierno lo quiso cerrar y se impidió por la resistencia de varios sectores políticos parlamentarios. El intento fue también que solo saliera al aire por YouTube. Igual se decidió recortar transmisiones de los debates en el recinto.

Menem y otros espadachines libertarios tiene la orden de no acudir al canal de noticias que, en términos generales, tiene un tono componedor con respecto a la actividad de los diputados.