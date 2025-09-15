En el peor momento del gobierno, se fortaleció el jefe de gabinete

Los problemas en el triángulo del poder pusieron a Guillermo Francos como punto de referencia con sectores dialoguistas.

Las cosas a veces llegan en su peor momento o en tiempos desafiantes. Guillermo Francos es el único dirigente político que rescatan sectores de la oposición. A dos años de gestión, sus posibilidades de juego estuvieron acotadas por el llamado triángulo de poder. El escándalo de los audios de supuestas coimas  en áreas de gestión de Discapacidad, generó una sobre exposición de Karina Milei, nunca deseada por las características de su personalidad .

A la vez, el gurú Santiago Caputo es protagonista de una feroz interna. Las dos casas hicieron emergen de las cenizas al Jefe de gabinete, quien era número puesto de salida en posibles cambios de gabinete que han quedado suspendidos, al menos hasta después de las elecciones del próximo 26 de octubre.

Francos , de dilatada experiencia en la gestión pública, se fue transformando en el dique de contención en medio de una crisis política y de dudas en el campo económico. Elevó, a rango de ministro de interior, a su hombre de confianza, Lisandro Catalán, quien dirigió un guiño a Kicillof, al no descartar convocarlo al diálogo de gobernadores, cuestión que en un país normal caería de maduro.

El Jefe de gabinete fue del staff gubernamental el que más claro expresó el golpe recibido frente a la derrota electoral en la provincia de Buenos Aires y cree que la clave de la recuperación pasa por reconstruir lazo institucionales con el PRO. ¿Vuelven las milanesas en Olivos?

Mientras, Francos comió en lo de Mirtha Legrand.Trató de superar el mal trago de las preguntas al hueso de la conductora .¿ Cuánto tiempo se necesita para recuperar la economía de los argentinos?  Es la pregunta inquietante.

Mauricio Macri guarda silencio. Al igual que una mayoría de gobernadores se pregunta si vale la pena ir ahora al encuentro o aguardar a la lectura de los resultados del último round electoral del año .

La cadena nacional , a las 21, proyecta la reafirmación del plan de ajuste . Uno de los elementos importantes que explica la derrota del oficialismo. Cómo dijeron los gobernadores de Provincias Unidas, se trataría de encontrarle la vuelta a cuidado de las cuentas fiscales pero con las gente adentro. Casi una confirmación del mandato de los servidores públicos.

Horacio Caride