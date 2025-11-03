En la denuncia por amenazas, Juanita Tinelli mencionó al nuevo dueño de Telefé

El dato lo reveló A24. Por la denuncia juidcial, a la joven le asignaron un botón de anti pánico.

La amenaza habría ocurrido el 29 de octubre, entre las 9 y las 10 de la mañana, cuando Juanita Tinelli estaba en su domicilio. Según el texto de la denuncia judicial, la joven atendió un llamado anónimo y se habría dado este diálogo:

-Vos sos Juanita Viale?

-Sí, quién habla?

– Soy Gustavo Scaglione. Tu papá me conoce muy bien. Vos y toda tu familia se tienen que cuidar mucho. Mucho 

Juanita Tinelli cortó abruptamente la comunicación cuando escuchó la amenaza y decidió hacer la denuncia penal ante la Justicia de la Ciudad. Scaglione es el nuevo dueño de Telefé junto a José Luis Manzano.

El empresario rosarino posee además los diarios Uno y La Capital, las radios LT8, Victoria y FM Vida y canales en Santa Fe, Córdoba y Río Negro. Además, tiene el 40% del diario Ámbito Financiero y el 38% de la productora La Corte. A fines del año pasado, Scaglione compró el 10% de Grupo América (donde es socio de Manzano, Daniel Vila y Claudio Belocopitt), la empresa dueña de los canales América TV y A24, radio La Red y el diario El Cronista, entre otros.

El texto de la denuncia judicial fue revelado por A24, en el programa de Marina Calabró y Facundo Pastor.

Todo indica que alguien utilizó el nombre de Scaglione. “Ignoro quién es la persona que efectivamente hizo la llamada auqnue el nombre invocado no me resulta ajeno porque es de público conocimiento que mantiene un conflicto económico con mi padre”, dice la denuncia.

Los posteos de la familia Tinelli

Juanita Viale dio a conocer la historia desde su cuenta de Instagram, con un duro mensaje a su madre.

“Hace poco viví una situación que me llevó a sentir un límite. Fui amenazada, y aunque no quiero detenerme en los detalles, eso fue suficiente para entender que no puedo seguir viviendo con miedo por decisiones que no tomé. Hablar, hoy, no es un impulso ni un acto de rebeldía: es una necesidad, y por sobre todo un derecho“.

La joven modelo cuestionó directamente a Marcelo Tinelli y las decisiones que tomó. “No comparto ni avalo muchas de las decisiones que mi papá ha tomado en los últimos años. Creo que esas acciones lo han llevado a atravesar momentos difíciles que no me corresponden, pero sí me afectan profundamente. No puedo responsabilizarme por lo que hice, pero sí por lo que siento y por cómo eso me atraviesa, a tal punto de temer por mi vida, por mi libertad“.

Tinelli recacionó con otro posteo. “Estamos muy tristes y preocupados por lo que pasó y estoy ocupándome para llegar hasta el fondo de la investigación y dar con los verdaderos responsables“. Tinelli pidió respeto por la intimidad familiar. ”Como se darán cuenta en su posteo, además se trata de un tema familiar y muy íntimo, que prefiero no darle más trascendencia en los medios, sino resolver con amor y diálogo en el seno de nuestra familia. Les pido por favor que respeten mi reserva, ya que en este tema no voy a hacer declaraciones, y cualquier cosa que ustedes tengan que saber se los voy a comunicar“, publicó.

 