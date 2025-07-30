En un informe contable, la intervención de OSPRERA ratifica la millonaria deuda con los prestadores

La obra social de los productores rurales permanece intervenida y es investigada por la Justicia. El documento.

Desde que fue intervenida, en agosto del año pasado, la obra social de los peones rurales se vio envuelta un escándalo de vaciamiento, denuncias de corrupción, y un enfrentamiento con el gremio. Un documento presentado ante la Superintendencia de Servicios de Salud (SSS) el 27 de junio pasado da cuenta de la situación crítica que atraviesa la obra social y confirma que la obra social tenía una deuda de más de $70 mil millones en agosto 2024, cuando se concretó la intervención. Se trata de un sector en el que están enfrentados sectores del propio Gobierno Nacional y donde afiliados y prestadores se ven afectados.

La intervención de OSPRERA no deja de generar controversia y sumar voces críticas por la situación que atraviesa: un informe contable acompañado por los propios interventores ante la Superintendencia de Servicios de Salud da cuenta que mantienen una deuda con proveedores y prestatarios que supera los 70 mil millones de pesos.

El informe contable, fue presentado en junio pasado al titular de la Superintendencia de Servicios de Salud, Gabriel Oriolo, y  lleva la firma de Marcelo Petroni, interventor de OSPRERA desde fines del 2024 tras la renuncia de Virginia Montero.

El estudio PALERMO, PICORELLI & ASOCIADOS fue el que realizó el estudio contable a partir de las deudas contraídas a agosto del 2024, momento en que el Gobierno Nacional firmó el decreto que dispuso la intervención.

Sobre la determinación de deudas contraídas por las autoridades que dirigían OSPRERA antes del 12 de agosto de
2024, fecha de publicación en el Boletín Oficial del decreto del Poder Ejecutivo Nacional N° 730/2024, la misma trepaba a los 78.214.207.330,72 de pesos.

Asimismo, la intervención impugna por irregularidades ya sea por su contratación y/o prestación de servicios unos 9.327.670.760,50 de pesos.

También se le restan “la diferencia entre el saldo según la Obra Social y lo informado por los proveedores que respondieron deuda menor a la registrada por OSPRERA al 12 de agosto de 2024”, equivalente a $1.846.389.597,50. Y por último se le suma la deuda al 31 de agosto de 2024 de las demás cuentas contables: $6.130.189.162,11. El total es de $73.170.336.134,83. 

Según consta en el documento contable presentado por la obra social, son varios los proveedores que están en juicio por el cobro de la deuda que muchos aseguran vienen arrastrando desde antes de la gestión de José Voytenco y Néstor Acuña, su antecesor.

La obra social está controlada hoy políticamente por los Menem y es motivo de disputa entre sectores del Gobierno que responden a la línea de Santiago Caputo. No obstante, a raíz de la intervención, los afiliados aseguran que no reciben las prestaciones médicas necesarias y los proveedores no pueden cobrar por aquellos servicios que prestaron tiempo atrás.

La intervención dispuesta sobre la obra social ha generado un sinfín de denuncias cruzadas donde los designados a partir del decreto aseguran que están saneando las cuentas y hasta que eso suceda persistirá tal situación, en tanto que desde la UATRE se acusa el vaciamiento de la obra social y la falta de prestación de servicios a los trabajadores rurales.

El informe contable presentado por OSPRERA ante la Superintendencia de Servicios de Salud asombra por la minuciosidad de las deudas con los proveedores y es una radiografía de la obra social.

OSPRERA by Anonymous SyHMEF