En Uruguay saltearon los cepos de los audios de Karina Milei

Patricia Bullrich salió a decir que ese audio “fue grabado en la Presidencia de la Cámara de Diputados, otro poder del Estado”.

La cuestionada medida judicial para restringir la reproducción de los audios grabados ilegalmente a Karina Milei en la Casa Rosada duró apenas 24 horas. En Uruguay, un programa reprodujo al menos un audio nuevo que circuló ayer entre periodistas. La ministra Patricia Bullrich salió a decir que ese audio “fue grabado en la Presidencia de la Cámara de Diputados, otro poder del Estado”.

Se trata de un audio donde se menciona a Martín Menem, el presidente de la Cámara de Diputados. Al igual que el audio previo que se había filtrado, se nota que es un audio editado. En el contenido, a diferencia de los audios de Spagnuolo, no se habla de delitos.

El Gobierno aprovechó los audios de Karina para denunciar una operación de inteligencia ilegal y pidió hasta allanamientos de periodistas. La jugada, que obtuvo un juez que ordenó una medida cautelar en apenas unas horas, fue ampliamente cuestionada por constitucionalistas.

