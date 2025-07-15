Fantino tuvo un duro cruce con Doman tras el off frustrado con Caputo

Recibió cuestionamiento picantes de Rial, Canosa y Doman en el streaming de Carnaval.

Fantino recibió de todos lados. Fue un 3 a 1 con goleada. El conductor amigo del Presidente tuvo que dar explicaciones tras el escándalo que generó el famoso off con el ministro Luis Caputo. Del otro lado le dieron duro y pareja Canosa, Rial y Doman.

El intercambio fue áspero por momentos. Quizás el momento de mayor tensión se dio cuando Doman lo acusó de “apretar” a los gobernadores por la famosa sesión en el Senado. “¿De que hablaste?”, preguntó el conductor de A24. “Chupame el teléfono si querés saber … hablamos de las chotas en Sierra Leona”, le respondió Fantino. A partir de ese momento el ida y vuelta fue tenso, mientras Rial sonreía a un costado.

En el mismo programa, Fantino dijo que el Gobierno cree que le va a ir bien en las elecciones, pero solo le alcanzaría con tener un tercio del Congreso para frenar el mito del juicio político.