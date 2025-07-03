Flor Peña también apuntó a Marcelo

La actriz se sumó a los reclamos públicos contra Marcelo Tinelli, al afirmar que su productora (Flia) le deben a ella y a su hijo carios meses de sueldo por la participación en el Bailando..

Flor Peña dice que disfrutó mucho el trabajo pero que “estaría bueno que paguen”. Además criticó al programador de América de excederse cuando publica fotos de sus exceéntricos viajes , en este contexto.