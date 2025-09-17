Fuerte cruce entre Caputo y el vice de la UBA: se revolearon los recibos de sueldo

Emiliano Yacobitti acusó al ministro de “mala persona”.

El ministro de Economía otra vez jugó fuerte en las redes. A través de su cuenta de Twitter, acusó a Emiliano Yacobitti, vice de la UBA, de cobrar un sueldo millonario. “Gana 6 veces más que yo y que cualquier ministro del Poder Ejecutivo, que cobramos el mismo sueldo desde que asumimos”, lanzó.

Yacobotti le respondió con otro tuit más duro: lo acusó de “mala persona” y publicó un recibo de poco más de 1.800.000 netos.

Caputo decidió cantar retruco: “Hasta que no se vayan los tipos como vos este país no va a cambiar nunca. Sépalo la gente. Porque el país que se quiera construir en los próximos 20 años depende de su voto”.