¿ Isabel quiere morir en Argentina?

La expresidente, desplzazadapor la dictadura del 76, sigue recluida en su casa de las afueras de Madrid. La versión indica que la ex mandataria querría pasar sus últimos años en la argentina. Tien un problema.Hay una causa abierta por la Tripe A . Creen que ni bien pise suelo nacional podría quedar detenida. Recordemos que la vice actual, Viki Villarruel, mantiene contacto directo con la última esposa de Perón.