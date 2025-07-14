Julia Mengolini denunció a Milei y la Justicia le puso custodia

La presentación habla de amenazas, intimidación pública, y el delito de “malversación de fondos públicos”.

La periodista Julia Mengolini presentó una denuncia contra Javier Milei y un grupo de dirigentes y militantes libertarios. Además de amenazas e intimidación pública, la presentación incluye el delito de “malversación de fondos públicos”, por el presunto uso de fondos del Estado para financiar una “campaña” en redes sociales.

El juez dispuso que Mengolini tenga “custodia personal”.

A través de la IA , trolls del gobierno la señalaron en una supuesta relación incestuosa con su hermano. La operación es una devolución por los dichos sobre Milei con respecto a su hermana Karina en la campaña.