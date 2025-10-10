La caripela de Espert en la boleta y la importancia de llamarse Karen Reichardt

El revés judicial para el gobierno por las boletas puede confundir al electorado. La candidata que por ahora va primera tiene también características polémicas.

La Junta Electoral bonaerense le dio un revés al gobierno nacional que pretendía reimprimir las boletas para la votación del 26 de octubre. Los considerandos hablaron de tiempos y garantizar la transparencia del comicio. Lo cierto es que habrá un hecho insólito en la democracia: en la boleta aparecerá la foto de un dirigente que renunció en medio de un escándalo por supuestas vinculaciones con el narcotráfico.

El tema Espert lejos está de apagarse. La Justicia allanó su mansión de Beccar y el despacho que ocupaba como diputado nacional. El sospechado hizo uso de licencia de la Cámara de diputados. Es posible que la semana que viene sea expulsado.

En tanto, sobre quien encabezará la lista, el caso cae casi en abstracto al no poder reimprimirse las boletas, ya impresas en un 70%. Si Karen o el Colo encabeza, será solo para lo administrativo.

Si se respeta el orden que decidió el juez Ramos Padilla, quedará al frente la debutante en política, Karen Reichardt.

No hay que hacer una investigacion demasiado aguda para reconocer en la sorpresiva candidata que su opinión sobre la gente con test morocha es bastante estigmatizarte y despreciativa.

Algunos ejemplos:

“Bloquear a estos negros es un placer!” o “Y hay algunos tan negros grasas que no pueden poner una foto de lo feo que son y truchosssss… pimentón”.

En otro tuit, acompañó una imagen de los Reyes Magos con una burla racista en la que el personaje de piel negra decía “aguante Cristina”, usando el estereotipo con tono de desprecio.

En realidad Karen no se llama así, ya que usa un nombre artístico. Su nombre completo es Karina Celia Vázquez,  hija de un dirigente peronista de Lanus. el código electoral le permite a un candidato ir con su nombre de fantasía , por el que se hizo conocido o conocida. Ya lo hizo por ejemplo Jorge Altamira.

En este contexto, los violetas deberán afrontar la batalla bonaerense. Descuentan que la distancia de 14 puntos podrá achicarse pero saben que la tiene muy complicada.

 