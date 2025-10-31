La CGT discute como se inserta en el cambio de época

Tras el triunfo aplastante de los libertarios, debe pararse ante una inevitable reforma laboral. Hay un nuevo triunvirato que asoma. Los Gordos se van despidiendo tras décadas de hegemonía.

La edad de viejitos de campera de cuero va abriendo el escenario de un recambio generacional inevitable. Los jubila el tiempo y las necesidades. El triunfo contundente de Javo, en las últimas elecciones legislativas, acelera el cambio de caras en la conducción. La pregunta es : ¿ Habrá una CGT más conciliadora? .

A la mitad de su período presidencial, Milei debió enfrentar tres paros generales. Los piquetes se calmaron a fuerza de la operatividad de la ministro de seguridad : Patricia Bullrich, y producto de la desarticulación de las organizaciones sociales. Además, el peronismo atraviesa una dura crisis interna sin liderazgos claros.

En este contexto, es poco el espacio que tiene la Central Obrera par mostrar dientes combativos.A parte, un sector liderado por Gerardo Martínez ven con buenos ojos encarar la reforma  laboral , que de hecho encaran en el sector de la construcción de facto.

El próximo miércoles elegirán nuevas autoridades. Se cree que primará el esquema de un triunvirato de mando, fórmula repetida en los últimos tiempos para lograr cierta síntesis que calmen las diferencias internas. Etas , aparecen al rojo vivo en la previa, con un Luis Barrionuevo que amenaza con romper.

El Triunviro saliente ( Sanidad, Camioneros y estacioneros) estuvo marcado por la alianza de Daer con Kicillof. Da la impresión que en esta nueva etapa se tratara de des partidizar la relación institucional, velando armas por un tiempo. El asunto es que tipo reapertura tendrá la Central obrera con las reformas en vista, sobre todo la del campo laboral.

Cada uno de los popes tiene su pollo para el futuro triunvirato. Martínez quiere ubicar al representante del sindicato del vidrio: Cristian Jerónimo. Jorge Sola , actual vocero cegetista, es desde el gremio de Seguros un critico del gobierno y sus reformas, pero con un discurso de impronta moderna. La tercera para sería una mujer.La elección está entre Maia Volcovinscky (judiciales) o Marina Jaureguiberry( Sadop/ docentes). Afuera quedará el representante de La Cámpora, el metalúrgico : Abél Furlán.

También, el mundo empresario ve los camión con debida atención. Es el caos del posible ascenso del gremialista Gustavo Vila, de Carga y Descarga.  El dueño de Mercado Libre, Marcos Galperín, tiene con el sindicalista un ida y vuelta frecuente.Son los sectores de la economía que el presidente insiste deben ser favorecidos para el despegue de la Argentina.

El gobierno trata de quitarle dramatismo a los cambios , ante las especulaciones que se iría a jornadas de más de 12 horas de trabajo o que las indemnizaciones pasaría a ser nimias y en cuotas. Dicen que no se harán ecos de versiones. El problema es que mucho de ese material sale de ursinas cercanas a Karina Milei.

Como fuera a resultar la movida, la CGT emprende un desafío hacia adelante: O algo cambia o la realidad se los lleva puestos.