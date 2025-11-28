La esposa de Verón fue contra Messi

Hizo un poseo que en unos minutos luego borró. ¿ Qué expresó?  “Doy fe que es más argentino que el sorete que ganó el Mundial y que vive en Miami, amigo del gordo”, escribió en sus redes sociales Valentina Martín.Sus dardos venenosos fueron contra Messi. La guerra interna del fútbol en estado de francotiradores.