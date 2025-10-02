La ex jefa de prensa de Espert lo prendió fuego: “Le gusta la plata más que el dulce de leche”

Clara Montero habló con varios medios y complicó la situación del diputado.

Todo indica que la candidatura de José Luis Espert tiene la horas contadas. Sería lo más lógico a esta altura luego del papelón que hizo en A24, donde no pudo desmentir la supuesta transferencia de USD 200 mil.

Aunque todavía no se pudo probar la veracidad de ese prueba, la novela suma protagonistas y personajes de reparto.

Uno de los que salió a hablar es Clara Montero, ex jefa de prensa de Espert en la campaña de 2019. La mujer apuntó contra el candidato de La Libertad Avanza.  “Está sucio, es mentiroso, le gusta la plata más que el dulce de leche”, dijo en A24.

En esa misma entrevista, dijo que mantuvo una relación con Fred Machado pese a su detención. “Hoy me llamó y me dijo que no hable con los medios”.

En otra entrevista con Radio Rivadavia, fue más contemplativa. “Espert es mentiroso, corrupto no me consta”, aclaró.

 