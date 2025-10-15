La idea de “Santilli pelado” cayó bien en la comitiva que viajó a Estados Unidos

Circuló un spot con el candidato sin pelo. ¿Se animará el Colorado?

“¿Por qué no te pelas?”. La propuesta llegó desde Estados Unidos. Diego Santilli recorría las calles de Quilmes y se sorprendió con la pregunta de uno de los integrantes de la comitiva presidencial. A esa hora ya estaba circulando un spot con la imagen de Santilli pelado. Era una joda pero más de uno se enamoró de la idea. 

No fue el único Spot que lanzó LLA.  “Para votar al colorado marcá al pelado”, fue la manera ingeniosa que encontraron en el Gobierno para esquivar la negativa de la Justicia a reimprimir las boletas en la provincia de Buenos Aires.

“Vas a encontrar una foto donde está Karen y otra persona que bajó su candidatura”, explica Santilli en el spot. “Así que, cuando estés por votar con la boleta única, prestá mucha atención”, refuerza Karen Reichardt.