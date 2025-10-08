La mancha de Machado comenzó a expandirse

El sospechado de narco dejó mensajes a por doquier. Sabiendo que está cocinado , prepara su venganza.

No es la Mancha de Rolando , es la Mancha de Machado. Desde su primer reportaje a Rivadavia y otros anexos, se supo que el pronto extraditado, estaba de oferta para que se escuchar a su versión como personaje central de una trama narco política. Hubo medios que rechazaron le reportaje como C5N.  ¿ Miedo a por donde encendería el ventilador?

A Espert lo termino ubicando como una suerte de salame al que quiso ayudar en la campaña presidencial , con una cómodas cuotas en dólares. El problema es que La Nación investigó y publicó el contrato de locación con el ex candidato libertario por un monto de más de 1 millón de dólares.

Machado se enojó con José Luis por haber perdido la memoria sobre todas las veces que estuvieron juntos. Fotos , videos , vuelos , convites, que hasta último momento el economista , negaba.

En las entrevistas antes de cer trasladado a una cárcel , Machado mencionó, como al pasar, una agenda de sus contactos políticos y empresariales. Se sabe que en plena campaña y con la sensibilidad a flor de piel de la temática , esto lejos está de ser gratuito.

A modo de ejemplo, Facundo Manes fue mencionado por el acusado, como alguien que conoció en varias reuniones. Facundo Manes afirmó tener un recuerdo “vago” de un encuentro en 2019 con Espert donde también habría estado presente Machado.

En la previa de la sesión parlamentaria por los DNU presidenciales, Manes se cruzó en una especie de saludo con Martín Menem, y el riojano le dijo algo al oido , que habría durado una fraccion de segundos. Des ese gesto , captado por cámaras televisivas , luego se armó un cruce de acusaciones; El científico acusó al titular del cuerpo legislativo de haberlo amenazado. Una situacion similar vivió, tiempo antes, con Santiago Caputo.

Según Manes , el mensaje habría sido “te vamos a armar una operacion “. La cosa quedó entre versiones y desmentidas.

La diputado libertaria Leila Lemoine, también mencionada, dijo olvidar cuantas veces lo vio en su vida ya que ella le manejaba las redes a Espert. En la telaraña siempre aparece el ex candidato der provincia.

Machado también mencionó, resucitándolo a la escena publica , al ex gobernador de Rio Negro, Horacio Massaccessi. El filo radical admitió, a este periodista, el conocimiento del turbio personaje , a partir de una inversión que Machado había realizado en la provincia con el asertor de aeronavegación.

Tiempo después , volvió a entrevistarse junto a Espert y el el polémico empresario, en Viedma. Apunta a un dato interesante: Machado estuvo 4 años con domiciliaria, siendo ignorado por la agenda pública.

La madre de Fred Machado se dedicó a la obstetricia y su hijo se conectó de esas manera con familia importantes de la provincia.

Todos los nombrados y otros por ahora invisibilizados , ruegan que no aparezcan fotos . No es porqué están demuestren nada grave sino por su efecto en la sospecha. Hablan de Machado como un empresario “pícaro” pero le sigue constando creer que estuvieron ante un narco.

Sospechas, que sus acompañamientos para otras campañas continuaron, hay de sobra. A Milei , dijo, no llegó a conocerlo , pese al. interés común que comparten por el amor a los perros.

La justicia norteamericana tendrá respuestas en próximos capítulos…

Horacio Caride

 

 

 